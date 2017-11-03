Two more testify in Mashal murder case

HARIPUR: Two more witnesses testified before the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), as the hearing in Mashal murder case continued here on Thursday. During the case proceedings, ATC Judge Fazal-e-Subhan Khan recorded testimonies of Ali Nawaz, the hostel warden of Abdul Wali Khan University and Station House Officer Sheikh Maltoon Police Station. Also, the defence counsels cross examined the witnesses. The court also abandoned the evidence of three witnesses identified as Himat Khan, Muhammad Abbas and Muhammad Ali. The hearing was adjourned till November 8.