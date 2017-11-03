Fri November 03, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

November 3, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Two more testify in Mashal murder case

Two more testify in Mashal murder case

HARIPUR: Two more witnesses testified before the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), as the hearing in Mashal murder case continued here on Thursday. During the case proceedings, ATC Judge Fazal-e-Subhan Khan recorded testimonies of Ali Nawaz, the hostel warden of Abdul Wali Khan University and Station House Officer Sheikh Maltoon Police Station. Also, the defence counsels cross examined the witnesses. The court also abandoned the evidence of three witnesses identified as Himat Khan, Muhammad Abbas and Muhammad Ali. The hearing was adjourned till November 8.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement