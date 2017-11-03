Expats lodge 8,861 complaints online

LAHORE: Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) , on behalf of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC), received 8,861 complaints through an online complaint portal to address the complaints pertaining to the overseas Pakistanis. Out of 8,861 complaints, more than 4,000 have been addressed while rest are in process. The complaints were lodged for the problems being faced by the expats in civil and criminal court matters, OPF, police, Cooperatives, housing schemes, education, health, LDA and revenue departments.