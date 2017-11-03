Debt-to-GDP ratios surge around the world

Languishing under an external debt of nearly $83 billion and haunted by a Debt-to-GDP ratio of around 79 per cent currently, Pakistan is trailing far behind the neighbouring India whose liabilities rest at $ 485.8 billion and the external Debt-to-GDP ratio stand at a much healthier 20.3 per cent at the end of June 2017.

Research conducted by the “Jang Group and Geo Television Network” shows that although Debt-to-GDP ratios around the world have surged in recent years as governments have gone out to take advantage of historically low interest rates to pile up cheap debt before rates had begun to soar, unchecked borrowing is certainly a bad thing for countries like Pakistan because they do not keep into account their dismal capacities to repay what they borrow and then unbridled corruption at home invariably leads to misuse of credits sought from international sources.

Pakistan, as we all know, is ailing with an adverse Balance of Trade of $ 29.47 billion as exports have nose-dived to $17.64 billion and imports have touched alarming levels of $ 47.11 billion, at a juncture when the national economy is perhaps not working ideally.

Having the world’s 24th largest economy in terms of Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) and the 42nd largest in terms of nominal Gross Domestic Product, Pakistan today has a nominal GDP per capita of $1,629, which ranks it 147th in the world. A sorry state of affairs again!

Research further shows that Pakistan’s debt to GDP ratio was at 64.80 per cent, according to State Bank’s Fiscal Year 2015 report.

And during the four years, the country’s External Debt has risen by $22 billion, up from around $61 billion on June 30, 2013.

Every Pakistani thus owes over Rs 120,380 in November 2017 as against roughly Rs 91,000 in 2013, which reflects an increase of 32 per cent over more than four years.

However, the world of Economics has many surprises to offer as was indicated by a June 30, 2017 report of the “Business Insider UK,” which is an American news website that also operates international editions in the UK, Australia, China, Germany, France, India, Italy, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Netherlands, Poland and Singapore etc.

The “Business Insider UK” had stated that one of the most developed and urbane countries like Japan had the highest global Debt-to-GDP ratio of 234.7 per cent, which has seen its economy face a rapidly aging population and slow rates of growth due to weak productivity in recent years.

Japan was followed by Greece with a 181.6 per cent Debt-to-GDP ratio as the country continues to suffer since the sovereign debt crisis of 2010. Other countries with highest Debt-to-GDP ratios are Lebanon (132.5 per cent), Italy (132.5 per cent), the Caribbean island of Jamaica (130.1 per cent), Portugal (126.2 per cent), the tiny African nation of Eritrea (119.8 per cent), the small Portuguese-speaking island nation of Cape Verde (116.8 per cent), Singapore 110.5 per cent), Grenada (110 per cent), the wealthiest and most developed eastern Caribbean nation of Barbados (108.9 per cent), Belgium (106.7 per cent), Cyprus (104.6 per cent), Mozambique (100.3 per cent), Spain (99.6 per cent), Canada (98.8 per cent), France (96.5 per cent), Egypt (92.6 per cent), Yemen (92.2 per cent), United Kingdom (92.2 per cent), Jordan (90.6 per cent), the island of Sao Tome and Principe (89.5 per cent) and Brazil (89.4 per cent).