TMUC fosters dialogue between academia and industry

Islamabad :The Millennium University College (TMUC) in collaboration with world’s leading University of Hertfordshire, School of Computing, United Kingdom organised a world class symposium to scale alliances between academia and industry professionals, says a press release.

The symposium served as a platform to discuss the much-needed symbiosis between education providers and industry professionals to foster research and knowledge sharing. TMUC as a leading transnational education provider is taking up the mission to create globally employable individuals and sustaining students as global citizens.

The visiting associate dean from the University of Hertfordshire, UK, Dr. Vito Veneziano brought with him the aspirations that industry-academia partnerships will flourish in the South Asia region to ensure that young graduates’ skill based learning has become a leading factor for business facing universities and colleges, where employability will automatically align within the ecosystem.

University of Hertfordshire has a higher employability rate even in comparison to most Russel group Universities, including Cambridge and Oxford in UK. He said that today the real asset is the Information, Trust and knowledge, which is indispensable.

The University of Hertfordshire, UK is among the top 50 best UK universities chosen by major employers for producing ready-to-work graduates in Times Higher Education’s 2017 ranking and it is one of only a few UK HEIs to have been awarded a European Commission HR Excellence in Research badge. Hertfordshire is also ranked in the top two universities in the east of England region for employability, second only to Cambridge University.

The founder & CEO of TMUC, Chaudhary Faisal Mushtaq has taken it upon himself to build a bridge for the youth through the provision of transnational education by inviting leading international universities to Pakistan; and today TMUC is catering to Pakistan’s future by connecting the national professional marketplace and the International academia. Faisal’s vision and mission is to create synergies between educationists and industry leadership, thus creating a paradigm shift in our perception and approach to imparting skills and knowledge based education.

Moderated by Rahman Azhar, the panel of speakers included renowned names from the business world including Salim Ghauri, founder and CEO of the largest IT service company NETSOL and Mohammad Ali Khan, the world-famous investment banker Co-Chairman AMZ MAK Capital Ltd was also present and enlivened by this initiative by TMUC.

Saleem Ghauri’s message to the graduates was ‘to try until you achieve what you desire’. His words were enlightened inspiration for the students where he shared his journey of taking charge of his future.

Mir MAK’s words were spoken from the heart and resonated with each and every one present. Other notable speakers included, Syed Ahmad, CEO DPL, Ahsen Javed, founder & CEO Keystone IT services, Dr. Ataul Aziz Ikram, professor & director research at FAST University, Jibran Jamshad, Modern Workplace Lead Microsoft and Zafar Imran, CEO ZICON Resources.