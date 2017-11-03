RCB completes 99 per cent work on revamping of CGH

Rawalpindi :The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has completed 99 per cent work on revamp of Cantonment General Hospital (CGH), Saddar and the remaining work is likely to be completed in short future.

Briefing a group of journalists on the work done on this project , official spokesman to RCB, Secretary, Qaisar Mahmood who is also media coordinator told that after paying surprise visit, Cantonment Executive Officer, Dr. Saima Shah decided to improve the overall condition and look of CGH for which funds worth Rs184 million was approved. The work on renovation of the hospital was done on war footing and has been completed by 99 per cent.

During revamp of the hospital work on improvement of sewerage system, replacement of internal sewerage/drainage pipe of wash rooms, fitting of PPR Pipe and valves for internal water supply, external water supply, repair and fixing of aluminium doors and accessories, improvement of sanitary fitting, interior and exterior paint of CGH, provision and installation of split AC 1.5 ton in wards and rooms tile works in portion of this health unit was done besides other works. An amount of Rs84 millions have till now been spent. The remaining work left to be done include installation of passenger elevator, Lift and procurement of dump lifter and installation of Generator for which orders have been placed.

Similarly, Qaisar Mahmood told that while doing revamp work, the CEO also issued directions the medical staff including doctors, nurses and other staff members to create friendly atmosphere with the patients and provide them all kind of medical facilities according to the requirements.

Later on, the journalists were taken to CGH for assessment of revamp work so far carried out by the RCB. During the visit the journalists were taken to every room, wards, emergency/accident block, etc.

When this correspondent approached the patients to get their views, they hailed the overall work done by RCB on revamp of this hospital. They praised the CEO for taking measures for improving the overall condition of the hospital.