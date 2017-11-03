PU organises quiz competition

Islamabad: Preston University (PU) organised an Inter-Departmental Management & Business Quiz Competition at the Islamabad Campus to mark the 15th anniversary of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), says a press release.

The competition was titled 'BIZQUIZ'. Twenty six teams participated in it. Each team comprised of two members. Prof. Dr. Mohammad Daud Awan, Dean Computer Science, Preston University presided over the event as chief guest. Dr. A W Baloch, Registrar, Preston University graced the occasion as the guest of honor.

The team comprising of Muhammad Talha Shah and Farrukh Akbar from MBA and BS programs performed outstandingly and grabbed1st position in the competition. The team comprising of Mardan Shah Bukhari and Sidra from MBA 7th was awarded 2nd position for its equally good performance. Nisar Ahmed and Noor Fatima of MBA 7th were ranked 3rd in the competition. The winners of the competition were awarded certificates of commendation by the chief guest, Prof. Dr. Daud Awan.

Due to overwhelming response from the students 'BIZQUIZ" turned out to be a grand success. The audience present at the event enthusiastically participated in the random questions session held at the conclusion of the event and were given chocolates for taking part in the session.

Active participation of the students in 'BIZQUIZ' was immensely appreciated by the Corporate Guests including Harris Butt, Director Operations E &A Services and Asima Bashir of SME Bank. Distinguished presence of representatives of the event sponsors "Eventie" was a source of great encouragement for the competing students.

The efforts of Humayun Shuja, Director Entrepreneurship Development and Visiting Faculty Member, Preston University, Islamabad and Nazma Iqbal, Event Supervisor who were instrumental in organising the Inter-Departmental Quiz Competition 'BIZQUIZ", to mark the 15th anniversary of HEC, were profoundly appreciated by the Chancellor of Preston University, Dr. Abdul Basit.