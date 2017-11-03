SIL launches special programme to support legal education

Islamabad :Aiming to support legal education to enhance professional skills of law graduates, School of International Law (SIL) has launched an ‘Advocacy and Law Clinic’ and ‘Legal Writing Course’ in collaboration with the Arizona State University, Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law, USA.

The initiative aims to support Legal Education in Pakistan. The ‘Advocacy and Law Clinic’ and ‘Legal Writing’ classes have been designed to introduce Pakistani Law to students who are enrolled into the University of London LL.B. Programme. Thereby students learn basics of the Pakistani Legal System before entering into the job market. “The clinical program is one of a kind in the capital city. It has given us an excellent platform to prepare students for the legal profession in Pakistan – the reality of which is far different from what they imagine. Students are being involved in civil, criminal and family cases, assisting some of the best legal professionals. They will standout to employers in the future.” said Arisha Fatima, Law Clinic Coordinator.

Students are receiving practical training on how to conduct themselves as Lawyers through experiential learning. The curriculum has been designed to overcome the void faced by external LL.B. graduates i.e. of having to learn Pakistani Law after completing their studies. “The legal writing curriculum will train students to draft a variety of basic legal documents that they otherwise only get a chance to do after graduating The course is based on the very important assumption that legal writing and research are two key lawyer skills that, if taught to students, can go a long way towards producing better practice-ready lawyers.” said Zaineb Fatima, Legal Writing Professor.

The ‘Legal Writing’ course is also a distinct feature since such courses and training are not included in the external LL.B. curriculum as well as in many other local law degrees being offered in the country. Students will learn writing techniques, drafting and legal analysis and reasoning. School of International Law (SIL) is a Law College in Islamabad offering the University of London LL.B. and LLM Programmes since2011.