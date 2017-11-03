CSR Club, Shifa Foundation explore partnership opportunities

Islamabad :The Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Club team visited Shifa Foundation’s head offices on Thursday to explore opportunities for partnership.

CSR Club President Dr. Murtaza Mughal, CSR Club Islamabad vice-president Jamil Asghar Bhatti and CSR Club Karachi pioneer Naeem Qureshi were present on the occasion.

The CSR club team was briefed about history, background and activities of the Shifa Foundation by the hosting partner. Later, potential collaborative sectors were identified and discussed in the areas of nutrition, health, climate change and disaster management.

“We are looking towards a productive association with CSR club in order to cast a broader positive impact on the lives of the deprived ones by enabling easy access to quality services,” said Syed Faraz Hassan, executive director at the Shifa Foundation.

Muhammad Zahid, member of the board of governors, and senior management of Shifa Foundation was also present on the occasion.