Punjab governor awards degrees to 350 graduates of Wah University

Rawalpindi :Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rajwana has said that education is the only way to attain the objective of socio-economic development and prosperity. He said educated young generation is the pride of nation and their active role would help to tackle the future challenges faced by the country. He said this while addressing 6th Convocation of University of Wah in Wah Cantt, on Thursday.

Vice Chancellor of University Prof. Khaliq Ur Rehman Shad, faculty members, parents and students were present on the occasion.

Punjab Governor said that it is endeavour of government to expand quality education facilities for the bright future of young generation. He congratulated parents, teachers as well as students for their untiring efforts in achieving high standard of education. He said it is need of hour that we should optimum utilise the available facilities of education and training so that we can achieve success in practical life.

Governor Punjab congratulated the graduating students in general and the award winners in particular. He also appreciated the efforts of the University in striving towards bringing positive approach among the students. He acknowledged the focused approach of the University towards knowledge based education and said that students should set their goals for higher education and practical life and come up to the expectations of their parents and teachers.

Vice Chancellor University of Wah, Prof. Khaliq ur Rehman Shad (M), highlighted the role of University of Wah in academic, research and co-curricular activities. He said special focus has been laid in research oriented activities and research papers of university students were being published in international journals.

He also shared the acknowledgement of various regulatory authorities about the achievement and initiatives of students.

Earlier, a total number of 350 graduates of University of Wah were awarded under-graduate and graduate degrees in the disciplines of Engineering, Basic Sciences, Computer Sciences, Management Sciences, Social Sciences and Humanities. Thirty five high achievers were awarded medals and distinguished students in their respective faculties.