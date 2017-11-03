No let-up in prices of onions and tomatoes

Islamabad :There is no let up in prices of onions and tomatoes both in the open market and weekly bazaars of the federal capital but the customers are committed they would prefer Pakistani vegetable to imported ones from India.

At the same time, the customers visiting weekly bazaars observe that the government should take measures to reduce prices of onion, tomato and other vegetable.

According to price list issued by the Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI), the tomato was available at weekly bazaars for Rs120 per kilogram while onion was being sold for Rs426 per five kilogram (Rs85 per kilogram). As compared to the last weekly, the price of potato remained stable and it was available for Rs210 per five kilogram.

However, there is little check on prices of same items in the open market where onion was being sold for Rs110 per kilogram, tomato Rs150 and potato for Rs250 per five kilogram.

The customers at weekly bazaar of sector I-9 weekly bazaar feel that price of tomato was seeking no decline to stoppage of its import from India but they are of the view that were ready to reduce its use. “We feel that the Government should not import tomato from India and take steps for increasing its production from India,” one of the customers said.

On the other hand, it was observed that rates of peas and carrots have started reducing as these items were available for Rs 44 and Rs 160 per kilogram as compared to last Tuesday’s rates of Rs 60 and Rs 200 per kilogram respectively,

The customers, however, take interest in purchasing different varieties of fish which is available at affordable rates ranging between Rs220 to Rs350 per kilogram.

The customers feel that there was no problem with quality of vegetable and fruits but the management needed to keep close check on profiteers. “We impose fines on such stall holders and also suspend their stalls for one or two bazaars if we receive any such complain from customers,” an official of MCI at weekly bazaar said.