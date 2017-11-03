Fri November 03, 2017
Lahore

November 3, 2017

Smoggy spell continues

Met office said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.  They predicted that mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while foggy/misty/smoggy weather conditions are expected in plain areas of Punjab. They said no rainfall was recorded anywhere in the country. Met officials said Thursday’s minimum temperature was at Skardu where mercury dropped down to -03°C while in Lahore, maximum temperature was 24°C, minimum was 15.3°C and humidity level was 75 percent. —

