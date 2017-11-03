PU announces MA/MSc results

LAHORE :The University of Punjab Examinations Department has declared results of annual examination 2017. The department declared results of MA Education (General) Part-II, MA Mass Communication Part-II, MA Punjabi Part-II, MA Political Science Part-II and MSc Physics Part-II. Detailed result is available on PU website.

BDS exam result: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) Lahore has declared the result of second professional BDS annual examination 2017. A total of 726 candidates of 12 institutes appeared in the exam out of which 532 passed. The supplementary exams will start on December 15. Aroob Aishah Awan of Lahore Medical and Dental College Lahore, Anum Khizar of Margalla Institute of Health Sciences Rawalpindi and Ayesha Sohail of de'Montmorancy College of Dentistry Lahore got first, second and third positions respectively.

trauma centre: The University of Punjab, Center for Clinical Psychology (CCP) will organise an inaugural ceremony of “Psychological Trauma Centre” on Friday (today) at new building, Centre for Clinical Psychology, near Sheikh Zayed Islamic Centre. PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir will be the chief guest on the occasion.