Energy-efficient appliances at GCU

LAHORE: The Punjab Energy Efficiency and Conservation Agency (PEECA) is going to initiate another pilot energy conservation project with Govt College University Lahore (GCU), installation of energy perseveration and safety equipment on the university campus by a Korean company.

The company’s chairman, Lee Jang, and senior officials of PEECA including Programme Manager Abdur Rahman visited the Govt College University and met with Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah, Registrar Saboor Khan, Director Planning and Development Syed Yasir Mahmood Gillani and campus engineer Shahid Hussain Abro to discuss the prospects of the pilot project.

The GCU is already the first public sector university in Punjab to shift on energy-efficient appliances under the PEECA’s Energy Efficiency and Conservation Programme. The PEECA is currently retrofitting 9,340 old inefficient appliances including 6,500 lights and 440 ACs on the GCU main campus with the energy efficient appliances to reduce the university’s energy load by 33 per cent.

“The installation of EPSE is estimated to further reduce the university’s electricity consumption by 10 to 15 percent,” claimed Lee Jang while talking to the GCU’s officials. He said the company would provide the EPSE to Govt College University and PEECA free-of-cost as a pilot project.

Lee Jang said ESSCOM was planning to install the EPSE manufacturing unit in Pakistan where 90 per cent human resource would be local. The GCU VC appreciated the PEECA initiatives, saying the retrofitting of old inefficient appliances with the energy efficient appliances and installation of EPSE would reduce the university’s electricity bill and generators’ fuel expenses.

He said the GCU would share a monthly progress report with PEECA illustrating energy savings of the project and energy performance for the period. Speaking on the occasion, Mr Abdur Rahman said that the PEECA projects were aimed at promoting energy conservation, reducing burden on the national grid and developing an energy audit culture in the province of Punjab.