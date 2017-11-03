Areas of minorities to get uplift funds: minister

LAHORE :Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Malik Nadeem Kamran has said that Punjab government would make available adequate funds for upgrade of minorities' worships places, graveyards and welfare institutions in the province. The funds would be spent by the members of the minority concerned in their respective areas.

Chairing the Minority Development Funds Committee meeting at P&D Complex on Thursday, the minister said the the chief minister had constituted the committee to resolve the development-related issues pertaining to minorities. Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Tahir Khalil Sindhu, Punjab Human Rights Secretary Asim Iqbal, Parliamentary Secretary Tariq Masih, Muhammad Altaf Baloch, Hina Nawaz, Provincial Assembly minority members Shehzad Munshi, Shakeel, Sardar Singh Rora, Zulfiqar Ghauri, Juice Jules, representatives of Finance Department and other officials concerned attended the meeting.

Malik Nadeem Kamran said that more than Rs 300 million would be spent on development schemes in the minorities' areas.In this connection, departmental summary for release of development funds is being initiated for final approval of the chief minister. He directed the minority members to monitor the development projects activities in their areas.

Tahir Khalil Sindhu also highlighted the issues of minority communities while Asim Iqbal gave a briefing on the Chief Minister Minority Development Package. Breast cancer: The University of Education organised an awareness walk and educational seminar to create awareness of breast cancer.

Students, participated in the walk, were carrying banners having slogans on them. The walk was followed by a seminar which was attended by the faculty members and students of the university.

The Akhuwat Foundation Chairman Dr Amjad Saqib was the chief guest on the occasion while Vice Chancellor Dr Rauf-e-Azam presided over the seminar. Dr Rauf-e-Azam said human life is very precious but the life of a woman is more precious because she nurtures our next generation. He stressed upon the need to create awareness among female youth of this deadly disease. Hijaz Hospital Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Farwa Nisar spoke about the breast cancer. She said breast cancer is a widespread disease and a major reason of death among women. She said breast cancer is preventable and can be cured by an early diagnose.