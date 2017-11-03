Fri November 03, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

November 3, 2017

Share

Advertisement

NAB action political victimisation: Aleem

NAB action political victimisation: Aleem

PTI leader Abdul Aleem Khan has said the NAB proceeding against him is political victimisation, adding he had bought a recognised housing society in 2010 with all its legal documents and NOCs. 

The PTI leader in a video message to the party workers said his housing project had nothing wrong till 2015, but when he contested election against Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in 2015, the government asked all the departments to proceed against him. He said he had moved the Lahore High Court and the court had suspended all notices against him and ruled that the action was taken on political basis. He said he had been in opposition and Shahbaz Sharif has been the CM, but no action was taken against him because he did nothing wrong. —

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement