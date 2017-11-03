NAB action political victimisation: Aleem

PTI leader Abdul Aleem Khan has said the NAB proceeding against him is political victimisation, adding he had bought a recognised housing society in 2010 with all its legal documents and NOCs.

The PTI leader in a video message to the party workers said his housing project had nothing wrong till 2015, but when he contested election against Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in 2015, the government asked all the departments to proceed against him. He said he had moved the Lahore High Court and the court had suspended all notices against him and ruled that the action was taken on political basis. He said he had been in opposition and Shahbaz Sharif has been the CM, but no action was taken against him because he did nothing wrong. —