Fri November 03, 2017
Lahore

November 3, 2017

PAT plea in Model Town case adjourned

LAHORE:An anti-terrorism court Thursday adjourned the hearing of private complaint filed by Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) in the Model Town incident. 

The court adjourned the hearing till November 9, directing the PAT counsel to come up with more arguments.  Previously, the court had declared former DIG Operations Rana Abdul Jabbar proclaimed offender in the case. However, he was present on Thursday. 

On March 3, 2016, the Pakistan Awami Tehreek and Minhajul Quran leaders had filed a private complaint seeking trial of ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, federal ministers Saad Rafique and Khawaja Asif and others accusing them of murder of PAT workers in June 2014 Model Town tragedy.  The trial court had partially accepted the Pakistan Awami Tehreek’s plea and summoned Sukhera and others.

