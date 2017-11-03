13 prisoners return from India

LAHORE: India returned 13 Pakistani prisoners on Thursday at Wagah Border. The prisoners include two women and a girl, who was born in a jail in India. Two women Mumtaz and Fatima were arrested in a drug smuggling case in 2006 when they were travelling by Samjhota Express.

They were tried in Indian courts and sentenced ten years in jail in 2006. Fatima was pregnant when she was arrested. She gave birth to baby girl in the jail, who is now ten-year-old Hina.

According to sources, the women belong to Gujranwala. They completed their jail term in Amritsar Jail. They could not pay court fine and were not released even after completing their jail term.

An Indian NGO paid the fine then the women were released and sent back to Pakistan. The fishermen, who were detained by Indian authorities after illegal fishing on Arabian Sea border, were also released.

An Indian newspaper reported that the prisoners were handed over to Pakistan Rangers at the border. According to sources, the prisoners complained about humiliating behaviour in the jail.

The women complained that they were not given proper food and were served food only once in 24 hours. The sources said two prisoners belonging to Rajanpur had lost their senses because they were beaten in the jail.