Woman found dead in hotel room

A 30-year-old woman was found dead at a guest house in the Defence A area on Thursday. The woman was identified as Nasira of Sheikhupura. Reportedly, the room was booked in her name on behalf of one Umar of Dhobbi Ghat. Police suspected she might have been poisoned to death. However, the motive behind the murder was yet unclear.

Sensing something amiss, the staff had banged on the door of her room but got no response. They told the manager who informed police. Police rushed to the spot and found the woman lying dead in the room. Police have registered a case against the victim’s ex-husband Ali Raza on the complaint of her mother Safia.