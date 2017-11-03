Man kills minor to take revenge on estranged wife

LAHORE :A man allegedly murdered his seven-year-old daughter in the Raiwind area on Thursday. Victim Kiran, daughter of Manzoor of Dholan village, Raiwind. Police said that the accused had nursed a grudge against his enraged wife who had left his house almost four to five months back over unknown domestic issues.

On the day of the incident, the infuriated man slit the throat of his daughter and killed her to teach his wife a lesson. Police have removed the body to morgue. Two friends die: Two friends lost their lives and the third one suffered injuries when their speeding car overturned in the Sattukatla area on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Umair Shaukat and Ahmad Farooq. The injured boy, yet to be identified, was admitted to hospital where his condition was stated to be precarious. Police said that the accident took place due to speeding. The bodies have been handed over to their families after completing legal formalities.

Man found dead: A 65-year-old man was found dead in the Nawankot police area on Thursday. Police suspected that some poisonous substance might have been served to the man by unidentified swindlers which claimed his life.Police have removed the body to morgue.