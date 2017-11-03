Transfer of Saaf Pani company case irks judge

LAHORE :Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi of the Lahore High Court on Thursday showed serious concern over transfer of a case against Punjab Saaf Pani Company from his court to another court.

Justice Naqvi was hearing Hafiz Saeed’s detention case, when he wondered as how a case could be transferred from a judge who has seized the matter. Justice Naqvi had been hearing Saaf Pani case since its institution in the Lahore High Court. Expressing dismay, Justice Naqvi also refused to hear Hafiz Saeed’s case and sent it to the Chief Justice to fix it before any other court.

Attorney General of Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf was present there before Justice Naqvi to argue on Hafiz Saeed case when the judge asked him that how a matter could be transferred from a judge who was hearing it to another judge. The AGP replied that a pending case could not be transferred from a judge to another judge. Justice Naqvi remarked it was the Punjab government’s case which was transferred from his court. Justice Naqvi remarked that “how the judiciary could work independently in such a situation. Interference into judicial work is very awful”. However, he said “a detailed judgment would be written on the issue under question and all the issues would be thoroughly checked.

Sania Kanwal, a local lawyer, had moved the petition that mismanagement and corruption had ruined the public department as a number of officers had been withdrawing good salaries and enjoying perks and privileges. Bullet-proof vehicles had also been purchased for these officials, she said. She also said that a road show was also held in UAE where huge public money was wasted and damage was caused to the national exchequer.

Previously, Justice Naqvi had summoned record of all public sector companies and raised questions over performance of these companies. The Punjab government despite repeated orders of the court did not produce record of all these companies before Justice Naqvi’s court.

The judge every time expressed remarks that why the government was so reluctant to present record. The law officers who were representing the provincial government had objected to the suo motu powers of the Lahore High Court. They had argued that the record of all these companies cannot be presented in the court as the petitioner herself did not seek such record in her petition. Now, the matter had been sent to Justice Shahid Karim who would take it up along with other similar matter.

On the other hand, Advocate Azhar Siddique, a local lawyer, had moved an application before the Lahore High Court seeking directives for the Punjab government to ensure safety of the record of 56 companies. The lawyer said that Rs80 billion corruption was made in these companies and apprehended that there was a possibility that the record of these companies would be set on fire.

He said many other important matters like Model Town killings’ incident, LDA plaza and others were the places where record of public resources or public money was burnt to ashes. He said the corruption had taken over the country and pleaded the court to order the government to ensure protection and safety of the companies’ record.