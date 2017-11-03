Canada to boost immigration

OTTAWA: Canada will boost immigration to one million over the next three years with a plan that "will guarantee" the country’s future prosperity, its immigration minister announced Wednesday.

The number of immigrants will be increased to at least 310,000 next year, and continue growing to 330,000 in 2019 and 340,000 in 2020, said Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen, who assumed office in January and is himself an immigrant.

"This plan will result in the most ambitious immigration levels in history and will guarantee Canada’s prosperity now and into the future," he told a press conference.