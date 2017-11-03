Fri November 03, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
November 3, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Canada to boost immigration

Canada to boost immigration

OTTAWA: Canada will boost immigration to one million over the next three years with a plan that "will guarantee" the country’s future prosperity, its immigration minister announced Wednesday.

The number of immigrants will be increased to at least 310,000 next year, and continue growing to 330,000 in 2019 and 340,000 in 2020, said Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen, who assumed office in January and is himself an immigrant.

"This plan will result in the most ambitious immigration levels in history and will guarantee Canada’s prosperity now and into the future," he told a press conference.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement