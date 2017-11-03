Fri November 03, 2017
Sports

Reuters
November 3, 2017

FIFA waiting for information from India over void election

ZURICH: Global football body FIFA is waiting for information over a Delhi High Court ruling which annulled the Indian football federation’s (AIFF) most recent presidential election.

FIFA statutes declare that member federations must be free from legal and political interference in their respective countries and has suspended other national associations in the past in similar cases.

In an emailed statement to Reuters on Thursday, FIFA said it was “awaiting an official communication from the AIFF concerning the said matter.The AIFF confirmed on Tuesday that the High Court of Delhi had ordered a re-run of the election held in December, which saw Praful Patel reelected as its president.

Comments

