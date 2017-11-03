No crisis at Real despite Wembley mauling: Ronaldo

LONDON: Cristiano Ronaldo played down talk of crisis at Real Madrid after the European and Spanish champions were trounced 3-1 on their Wembley debut against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

“You can’t always be at your best — there are good moments and bad moments,” Ronaldo, who had never been on the losing side against Tottenham, including in 11 matches against the London club for Manchester United, told reporters.

“We’re relaxed. What counts is what happens at the end (of the season), not what happens now. We need to stay calm.

“We’re not in the best moment — we have to accept that and keep working. We could lose three, four, five games and I still wouldn’t think there’s a crisis.”