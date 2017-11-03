Asian Games next year: Athletes start reaching Islamabad for training

KARACHI: National athletes have started assembling in Islamabad for their preparation for the next year’s Asian Games, slated to be jointly hosted by the Indonesian cities Palembang and Jakarta from August 18 to September 2.

A senior official of the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) said on Thursday that effort would be made to continue the camp till the continent’s mega assignment.“The athletes have started assembling in Islamabad and we will try to continue the camp till the Asian Games,” the AFP president Maj Gen (retd) Akram Sahi told ‘The News’.

He said that the most important probable players, 15 men and four women, had been chosen for the camp to be held at the Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad.He was quick to add that the athletes of the armed forces might leave the camp for a few days in December because of their inter-unit slots.

Olympian and 400m specialist Mehboob Ali said that he along with the other athletes of Army would be joining the camp on Friday (today).“I am in Islamabad and will join the camp tomorrow along with my colleagues from Army,” Mehboob told this correspondent.

He was confident that he would win a medal in the Asian Games. “I am very much hopeful of a medal in Jakarta. I have been participating in major international events and gaining experience. This time I am hopeful of a medal in the 400m in the Asian Games,” Mehboob said.

Mehboob was part of Pakistan’s 4x400m relay gold winning team in the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games held in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, from September 17-27.He also had a medal chance in the 400m race but was disqualified in the semi-finals for touching the line.

“I was in great nick, but unfortunately got disqualified. It was a sure medal,” Mehboob lamented.Asghar Gill, Maqsood, Rana Sajjad, Fayyaz Bukhari and Seemi Rizvi will be supervising the camp.

Sahi said that Pakistan would be sending one male and one female athlete to Australia for the Commonwealth Games, slated to be held there from April 4-15.“We have forwarded four names to the national Olympic committee and two of them will go to Australia as per the quota we have received,” Sahi said.

He said that before the Asian Games Pakistan also plans to field its athletes in a few events in Australia, England and Japan. “In Australia there is a youth event, London will host World Indoor and a junior event will be hosted by Japan, all by the middle of the next year,” he said.

He said that no development had been made regarding hiring foreign coaches. “We wanted to hire foreign coaches for relay and javelin throw but we haven’t got the green signal from Pakistan Sports Board (PSB),” he said.

Sahi also conceded that no progress had been made about sending athletes abroad for training ahead of the Asian Games.“I have sent a message to WAPDA’s top authority but they have not responded yet. But I am confident we will get some positive feedback from Army,” Sahi said.