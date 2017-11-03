Fri November 03, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

November 3, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Kohli given clean chit for using walkie talkie

Kohli given clean chit for using walkie talkie

NEW DELHI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday gave a clean chit to India captain Virat Kohli who was seen using a walkie talkie during their first T20 International against New Zealand on Wednesday.

Kohli, while in the dug-out, was seen using a walkie talkie in TV footage at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.“Kohli had sought permission from Venue ACU manager before using it (walkie talkie). It is used by the support staff to communicate between dug out and the dressing room,” an ICC official said.

But according to some earlier media reports, by using a walkie talkie, Kohli had violated the ICC regulations.India won the first T20I of the three-match series by 53 runs.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement