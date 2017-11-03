Kohli given clean chit for using walkie talkie

NEW DELHI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday gave a clean chit to India captain Virat Kohli who was seen using a walkie talkie during their first T20 International against New Zealand on Wednesday.

Kohli, while in the dug-out, was seen using a walkie talkie in TV footage at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.“Kohli had sought permission from Venue ACU manager before using it (walkie talkie). It is used by the support staff to communicate between dug out and the dressing room,” an ICC official said.

But according to some earlier media reports, by using a walkie talkie, Kohli had violated the ICC regulations.India won the first T20I of the three-match series by 53 runs.