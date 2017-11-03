KU announces MBBS, BDS supple exam results

The University of Karachi on Thursday announced results for MBBS and BDS parts I and II supplementary examination, 2017.

According to the results issued by controller examination, Dr Irfan Aziz, 32 students appeared for MBBS first year professional exam, out of which 24 candidates were declared successful, while eight failed to clear the examinations.

For MBBS part II, 37 students appeared for the papers, out of which 27 were adjudged successful, while 10 were declared unsuccessful.

All those who appeared for part I of BDS professional exam managed to clear all the papers, whereas of the 38 students who appeared for part II, 25 were declared successful, whereas 13 failed to pass the examinations.