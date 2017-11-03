Fri November 03, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Karachi

November 3, 2017

Share

Advertisement

KU announces MBBS, BDS supple exam results

KU announces MBBS, BDS supple exam results

The University of Karachi on Thursday announced results for MBBS and BDS parts I and II supplementary examination, 2017.

According to the results issued by controller examination, Dr Irfan Aziz, 32 students appeared for MBBS first year professional exam, out of which 24 candidates were declared successful, while eight failed to clear the examinations.

For MBBS part II, 37 students appeared for the papers, out of which 27 were adjudged successful, while 10 were declared unsuccessful.

All those who appeared for part I of BDS professional exam managed to clear all the papers, whereas of the 38 students who appeared for part II, 25 were declared successful, whereas 13 failed to pass the examinations.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement