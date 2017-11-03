Two women among five suspected burglars arrested

The Gulshan-e-Iqbal police on Thursday claimed to have busted a gang of robbers, including two women, who were said to be involved in a number of house robberies in various parts of the city.

Addressing a press conference, Gulshan-e-Iqbal Division SP Ghulam Murtaza Bhutto said the PIB Colony police arrested three suspects after exchange of firing at Nashtar Basti near Lyrai Expressway late on Wednesday night.

Their accomplices managed to make a getaway, he added. A police team during snap checking had signalled five men on two motorcycles to stop but they tried to speed away, he said, adding that the motorcyclists shot at policemen who went after them.

As the police party retaliated, he said, three suspects were injured, while two others fled from the scene. The arrested suspected were identified as Habdaar Ali, Ahmed Ali and Naveed Ahmed, he added.

SP Bhutto said a 9mm pistol and two 30 bore pistols with eight rounds were found in their possession. During an interrogation, the arrested men disclosed the names of their two male associates, Major Khoso and Khameso, two female accomplices, Nadia Bibi and Zainab Bibi.

Subsequently, that police conducted a raid and arrested the two women and found 30 carat gold, local and international currency worth Rs 70,000 rupees, and two motorcycles, bearing registration number KIK-3631 and KIJ-9326, in their possession, he added.

The SP said the suspects confessed that they had carried out house robberies in areas of Alfalah, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Shah Lateef Town, Model Colony and FB Area. A case had been registered against them and investigations were underway, he added.