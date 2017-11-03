Consultative forum calls for ensuring right to fair trial for all

A multi-stakeholder consultative forum on Wednesday urged the government of Pakistan to ensure the right to fair trial and bring an end to all sorts of discrimination to meet the compliance requirements of international commitments. They also emphasised the need to understand the challenges faced by the country and asked the international community for continued cooperation to help Pakistan improve human and labour rights situation.

The Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research (PILER) organised the consultation on ‘Human Rights Treaties and Core Labour Rights’ to review the performance of Pakistan for the forthcoming Universal Periodic Review (UPR) by the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNRC) on November 13 and second a review report on the Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP)-Plus facility.

Representatives of the employers, employees, government, human and labour rights activists as well as civil society members attended the consultation and gave their views on the rights situation in Pakistan. Anis Haroon, member of the National Commission for Human Rights; Karamat Ali, PILER’s executive director; Majyd Aziz, president of the Employers Federation of Pakistan (EFP); Dr. Tanveer Ahmed Qureshi, secretary for the Sindh’s human rights department; Gulfam Memon, joint director of the Sindh Department of Labour and Human Resources; Mahnaz Rahman, resident director of the Aurat Foundation; senior human rights expert Iqbal Detho; and Habibuddin Junaidi, convener of the Sindh Labour Solidarity Committee, spoke on the occasion.

Anis Haroon underlined the need for increasing coordination among government departments. “Our priorities are wrong and our attitude towards the state institutions like NCHR is not supportive,” she said.

Regarding UPR review, she said this time the international community would give tough time to the government as the human rights situation had not improved in Pakistan. “Wherever the GSP Plus compliance report is due, the government shows enthusiasm because in that economic interests are involved.”

Regarding workers rights, Haroon said no measure had been taken for the protection of domestic workers. “Many cases of violence against girls working as domestic aides have been reported in media in the recent months.”

Karamat Ali said labour laws were not implemented anywhere in Pakistan. Every worker, he said, had a right of social security. “Today only 1.6 million workers are registered with the Social Security Institutions in Pakistan out of the 61 million labourers. The Indian Trade Union Act, 1926 made by Mohammad Ali Jinnah was more progressive than the ILO Conventions 87, but the government of Pakistan abolished it in 1950.”

Ali said Pakistan’s economy was in a shambles and this would not improve until workers were not given their due rights. “Owners of textile industries went on strike because of low productivity and no industrial policy.”

Dr Tanveer Ahmed Qureshi said that after the year 2012, the UPR Pakistan had implemented almost all the recommendations given by the UN member countries.

“Half of the children in Sindh are suffering from malnutrition. Terrorism is because you have usurped basic rights and social security. Our parliament’s composition is the same as it was in 1950s because feudal are sitting there. No law is applicable on agriculture workers,” he commented.

Talking about implementation of 27 Conventions under GSP Plus scheme, he said: “We have moved a lot, we all have to put our heads down to look into the Conventions.”

Majyd Aziz said the government machinery ratified the conventions to show the world a soft image, but there was no political will to implement those conventions.

In Pakistan, he said, labour inspectors were not trained. “They are ignored and appointed politically. The EFP has offered the provincial government that it will train labour inspector of the the entire province. There is no transparency and accountability in the current inspection system, “he added. “We will initiate an international diploma on industrial relations.”

Gulfam Memon said after the 18th constitutional amendment, the provinces got opportunity to make their own laws. “We have made some changes in all these laws; penalties have been revised and rationalised and an anti-discrimination clause has been made in the laws.”

In the labour laws, worker’s definition has been changed and now agriculture and fisheries workers can make unions, he added. “A trade union cannot be registered if its women are not at par with the number of workers in an organisation, in the decision making body.”

Earlier, he said, child labour age was not fixed but now in the Sindh Factories Act, 2015 it was fixed at 14 year and below the age of 14 years, a child was allowed to do only light work.

In the new labour law, he added, the third party contract had been abolished. “A worker can be employed directly or on contracts which are listed.”

Iqbal Detho spoke on the Human Rights conventions. He said international conventions require domestic implementation in order to create enforceable rights and liabilities.