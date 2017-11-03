Yet another setback for MQM-P as Nasir Jamal joins PSP

The Farooq Sattar-led Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) faced another setback on Thursday as its former deputy convener Engineer Nasir Jamal joined the Mustafa Kamal-led Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) along with 300 workers.

Flanked by top PSP leadership at the party’s headquarters, Jamal announced in a press conference that he had opted to switch to Kamal’s party of his own free will and had not been pressurised by anyone.

According to Jamal, under the leadership of Sattar, the MQM-P was heading nowhere. “I wanted to express my displeasure over the [MQM-P’s] policies and the way it is being run. So I joined PSP because it seems like a better platform,” Jamal said, hoping that the party will work for the people of the city.

The former MQM official also appeared to be disappointed with the former unified MQM as well. “Thirty years on, the demands [of the party] are the same because they never actually pursued them,” he said. “They should have achieved political empowerment by now.”

Jamal has reportedly been at odds with the MQM-P leadership over their policies following its split with the London leadership in August last year. He had advocated that MQM-P should leave the mandate secured in the name of disavowed party founder Altaf Hussain and go to the public again on their own.

“On August 22, they [the Sattar group] had an opportunity to choose the right path, but they did not. Instead they continued with the same thing and indulged themselves in a power struggle,” he commented at Thursday’s presser.

Corroborating the earlier reports of blocs within MQM-P, Jamal said that Sattar’s party was facing a power struggle within itself. “Over there, X wanted to overpower Y and vice versa. It is like a directionless ship,” he added.

The former deputy convener also criticised MQM-P’s ongoing rhetoric that those who were defecting to PSP were “bad” people, saying that until these people stood with MQM-P they were good and now after leaving they had somehow become bad people.

“This should stop now. Only workers get targeted in this game. They languish in jails while leaders enjoy virtual impunity,” he said.

‘MQM-P should be banned’

PSP President Anis Kaimkhani lambasted Sattar for playing defensive in his Wednesday press conference against the fresh money laundering allegations levelled against him by London-based businessman Sarfaraz Merchant.

The MQM-P chief had claimed on Wednesday that no money laundering was done after August 22, 2016 and maintained that if it was being done before that, it was not in his knowledge. “You are claiming the ownership of MQM because it is registered in your name. Then how come you are not responsible for its wrongdoings,” Kaimkhani replied.

Moreover, refuting the allegations from the rival party of having ties with the establishment, Kaimkhani spoke about his recent incarceration in a terror facilitation case, involving Pakistan Peoples Party leader and former petroleum minister Dr Asim Hussain and other politicians.

The PSP president said he had spent months in jail and was regularly appearing in court while on bail, while the MQM-P leaders, who were facing dozens of cases, still did not bother to attend the hearings.

“This depicts better who is close to whom,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, PSP leader Dr Sagheer Ahmed said that MQM’s money trail showed that it received foreign funding, therefore, it violated the Political Parties Act and should be banned immediately.

Mentioning the role of Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation in the alleged money laundering, Ahmed said that Sattar served as its trustee and should be grilled by the authorities. He added that “political adventures” were failing MQM-P and contradicted Sattar’s statement that people loved the party’s electoral symbol – a kite.

“Voters are educated enough to know the parties. They should not be insulted with these kinds of statements,” Ahmed said. Jamal’s defection is another blow to the faltering MQM-P which has been seeing departures of workers and several leaders, most prominent among them Arshad Vohra, the deputy mayor of Karachi.

On September 29, Vohra had announced his move to PSP saying that MQM-P had failed to deliver to the people of the city when it could have done so even with the “limited resources” available to it.