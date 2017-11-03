FTO revises jurisdictions

KARACHI: The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has revised the jurisdictions and empowered the regional office Karachi to exercise the powers against cases pertaining to Customs received at offices located in Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur.

According to an office order issued on November 1, the Karachi regional office has been empowered to entertain complaints regarding Model Customs Collectorate (Appraisement West, East, Export Customs House, Export Port Muhammad Bin Qasim Preventive), Karachi.

The FTO also empowered the regional office to exercise the powers on complaints received related to Model Customs Collectorate, Hyderabad. However, the cases of regional office Sukkur and Model Customs Collectorate, Hyderabad would be investigated in Sukkur, the order said.

The jurisdiction of FTO Head Office has also been revised and it would exercise powers on cases related to the offices included Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Abbotabad and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The head office will also exercise the powers on Customs collectorates, including Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Hazara Division from Peshawar Collectorate.