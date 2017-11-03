Syed Basit Aly appointed MD/CEO of HBFCL

KARACHI: Syed Basit Aly has taken over the charge of MD/CEO, House Building Finance Company Limited (HBFCL) here at Karachi on Tuesday the 31st October, 2017. Prior to this he was working as Director (OG-7) Infrastructure, Housing and SME Finance Department in State Bank of Pakistan.

Mr. Basit brings over 25 years of well-diversified work experience, of financial and public sectors.

Mr. Basit is considered and expert in Housing Finance. He has Masters Degree in Development Economics from Williams College, USA.****