NTDC energises 500kV PQ transmission line

LAHORE: National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has energised the first phase of 500kV double circuit quad bundle transmission line from Port Qasim Power Plant to interconnect with the existing 500kV single circuit-1 Hub-Jamshoro Transmission Line.

According to a spokesman of NTDC, the main objective of the project is evacuation of 1,320 megawatt power from Bin Qasim Power plant. Total cost of phase-I is approximately Rs3,000 million.

The phase-I of 500kV double circuit transmission line is comprised of 55 kilometers long 500kV double circuit quad bundle transmission line from Port Qasim power house to 500kV Circuit-1 Hub-Jamshoro.

Installation of 1,320MW Coal Power Plant at Bin Qasim has been planned by the government of Pakistan to improve overall power supply in the system. The spokesman further said that the completion of this transmission line has improved the reliability of the NTDC system and the addition of 1,320MW in the national grid will help bridge the demand-supply gap.

Speaking about the other developments of NTDC projects, the spokesman said NTDC has also successfully energised Bus Bar-1 of the newly constructed 500kV Grid Station New Lahore (South) through In/Out circuit of 500kV Balloki-Sheikhupura transmission line on Wednesday.

Furthermore, to provide relief to the consumers of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, the NTDC has also replaced and energised a 250MVA Auto transformer T5 on “No Load" at 220/500kV grid station Rawat Islamabad.