KCCI condemns businessman’sarrest in sales tax refund scam

KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has condemned the arrest of a businessman by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a sales tax refund scam, a statement said on Thursday.

KCCI office-bearers and the leadership of the Businessmen Group (BMG) expressed deep concerns over the abrupt arrest of Abdul Hameed Agar by NAB, Karachi. Agar, a reputable businessman and brother of former KCCI president Haroon Agar, has been arrested on the charge of an alleged sales tax refund of a meagre amount of Rs150,000 without serving any notice prior to the arrest, which must be strongly deplored.

The KCCI has sent a letter to NAB chairman former Justice Javed Iqbal, condemning the arrest of Agar and terming it an unjust move by the NAB Karachi, which has triggered unrest among the businessmen and industrialists. The entire business and industrial community of Karachi criticises the way the NAB Karachi has executed such a stern action against a reputable businessman Agar, who has been doing business for the last many years and holds a spotless record, the KCCI office-bearers said. Karachi Chamber has never ever received any kind of complaint against him, they added.

It is highly unfair on the part of the NAB Karachi to arrest such a reputable businessman without fulfilling the basic requirements of serving notices and seeking explanation by summoning the accused at the NAB Office prior to the arrest. “The arrest should only be made, if the accused fails to respond to the NAB’s notices or avoids to appear before the bureau,” the statement added.

Such a humiliating behaviour towards the members of the Karachi Chamber has intensified anxiety among business and industrial community and is likely to trigger the trust-deficit, which is neither in the interest of the NAB nor in favour of the country, it said.

The KCCI office-bearers also said instead of taking such an unjust action against Agar and issuing an official press release about the same, which resulted in defaming a reputable businessman, the NAB officials should have brought this issue to the KCCI’s knowledge and the chamber should have been taken into confidence prior to the arrest, which would have certainly resolved the issue in an amicable manner without creating an embarrassing situation for the accused and his family members.

The Karachi Chamber never supports any culprit or tax evader. “If the NAB shares the evidences and information against any businessman or industrialist with the KCCI, which will strictly be kept confidential, the situation would not be as bad as seen in this particular case,” the statement said.

“After reviewing all the evidences, if we also find the accused guilty of conducting any wrongdoing, the Karachi Chamber would personally hand him over to the NAB, which would help save the dignity and self-respect of many reputable businessmen and industrialists who are playing an indispensable and commendable role in the economic development of the country by paying their due taxes,” it added.