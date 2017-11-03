Balochistan to switch tube wells to solar power

ISLAMABAD: The federal and the provincial governments have decided to commission feasibility studies, to be completed in a month’s time, to convert existing 30,000 conventional tube wells to solar power in Balochistan, a statement said on Thursday.

“The conversion will save the government around Rs23 billion a year in subsidies, which will lessen the burden on the national exchequer significantly,” said Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Laghari, federal minister for power division, at a meeting, convened under the special instructions of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

“In addition, the conversion will also help ensure power supply on affordable rates to the agriculturists, yielding in increase in the productivity.”

Laghari also noted that presently the capacity of these thirty thousand tube wells is 900 megawatts, and the switching to solar power will also save electricity. “Furthermore, during the process, all the illegal electricity connections to these tube wells will also be exposed, leading to a crackdown on the power-pilferers,” he maintained.

The minister also tasked Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) to prepare a technical proposal for a smooth switchover. “The QESCO and the provincial government will jointly prepare a workable document covering the technical modalities as well as the financial proposals for the installation of the tube wells within the time frame,” the minister said directing the concerned officials.

Laghari added that the federal government was ready to invest in the solar tube wells and will extend all out support in this regard. “This step is bound to encourage off-grid power solutions for the far-flung areas of the Balochistan in the near future,” the minister said.

The meeting, attended by the representatives of the provincial government, ministry of finance, ministry of planning, and power division, took stock of the entire spectrum of the conversion.