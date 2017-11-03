Govt maintains cotton estimates at 12.6 million bales

LAHORE: The federal government in consultation with stakeholder has maintained the cotton crop size at 12.6 million bales of 170 kilogram each for 2017-18.

The 2nd meeting of the Cotton Crop Assessment Committee (CCAC) was held under the chairmanship of Hassan Iqbal, secretary, Ministry of Commerce and Textile on Thursday.

Punjab is expected to produce 8.80 million bales while Sindh is expected to produce 3.70 million bales. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan are likely to produce 0.10 million bales. Dr Khalid Abdullah, cotton commissioner apprised the house that cotton crop target for the year 2017 was set at 3.11 million hectares (7.68 million acres) with production of 14.04 million bales.

However, 13.9 percent higher cotton sowing of 2.753 million hectares (6.803 million acres) was achieved during the current season with major increase in Punjab. He said the federal government introduced a substantial package in the budget for the farmers by giving subsidy on fertilisers, reducing interest rates on loans, and other support measures. He also said the departments remained proactive in training of farmers for the management of Pink bollworm as well as leaf burning syndrome.

The joint efforts of private sector and Department of Agriculture resulted in substantial increase in area under cotton. Moreover, cotton prices are also encouraging for the farmers. The representative of Punjab province stated that the cotton crop survey report will be released by November 15 and the accurate figures of area will be presented. He said the parameters for production ie, plant population, bolls per plant and boil weight are better than that of last year.

The representative from Sindh said cotton picking progressed well so far in the province and the expected targets for production will be achieved. The representative from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said around 1,865 acres of cotton crop has been cultivated in DI Khan.

He said that 15-18 maunds yield was obtained with the application of only two-three sprays and seed cotton prices also ranged Rs3,100 to Rs3,250/maund. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa representative said the government should support the farmers for provision of quality seed, fertiliser and pesticide at subsidised rates and procurement arrangements may also be made.

Hassan Iqbal, secretary, Ministry of Textile Industry, said the government was making efforts to boost cotton production by providing equal support measures for all stakeholders. He said that Sindh Seed Corporation would be activated in coordination with provincial government for supply of quality cotton seed. The Secretary also said efforts would be made for establishing a Cotton Ginning Factory in central cotton zone of the Balochistan province for facilitating farmers in marketing of their produce.

He said the Ministry of Textile industry has taken measures for the establishment of National Textile University in all the four provinces for technology up-gradation and skill development in the sector.