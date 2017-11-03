Copper surges

Chicago :London Metal Exchange copper was up 0.2 percent at $6,945.50 a tonne by 0432 GMT, after a 1.3 percent gain on Thursday.

Shanghai nickel soared by another 5.5 percent to its highest in almost a year on Thursday, tracking an earlier rise in London nickel on expectations of new demand from electric vehicles (EVs).

Celia Wang, a nickel analyst at Grandflow Resources in Shanghai, said the rally was due to positive sentiment on demand for the metal at the LME Week conference in London. "All traders think the EV story will bring a bright future for nickel, especially funds," she said. Shanghai nickel, which had jumped by the 6 percent limit on Wednesday, rallied further to 101,500 yuan ($15,380.89) a tonne, its highest since late November 2016. LME nickel, which had hit its highest in more than two years above $13,000 a tonne on Wednesday, was down 0.4 percent.