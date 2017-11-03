Cotton unchanged

Karachi :Moderate trading activity was recorded at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Thursday, while spot rates stood firm. The spot rates remained unchanged at Rs6,250/maund (37.324kg) and Rs6,698/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also stood firm at Rs6,395/maund and Rs6,853/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

A total of 20 transactions were recorded of around 26,000 bales at a price of Rs6,225 to Rs6,550/maund. Among them, notable deals were recorded from Rohri, Saleh Pat, Ghotki, Daharki, Khairpur, Rahimyar Khan, Sadiqabad, Alipur, Hasilpur, Yazman Mandi, Mianwali, Layyah, Haroonabad, Fort Abbas and Burewala.

Pakistan has recorded exports registrations of 129,162 bales from old and new cotton crops from August 1, 2017 till October 7, 2017, while a total of 68,385 bales have been shipped during this period.