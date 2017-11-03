Oil up

Singapore: Oil prices edged up on Thursday as U.S. crude inventories fell despite a rise in production, while outside the United States an OPEC-led supply cut continued to tighten the market.

Brent futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $60.59 per barrel at 0647 GMT, up 10 cents from their last close.

Brent has risen by more than a third since its 2017-lows last June. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $54.32 a barrel, up 2 cents from its last settlement, and some 30 percent above its 2017-low in June.

Confidence has been fuelled by an effort this year lead by the Organization

of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Russia to hold back about 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in oil production to tighten markets.