Gold rises

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bengaluru :Gold prices held onto gains early on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, and as investors awaited an announcement on a new chair for the central bank later in the day.
Spot gold was up 0.3 percent to $1,277.76 per ounce at 0047 GMT. U.S. gold futures for December delivery edged up 0.1 percent to $1,278.60.
The dollar index , which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, was down 0.2 percent to 94.645.
The Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday and pointed to solid U.S. economic growth and a strengthening labor market while playing down the impact
of recent hurricanes, a sign it is on track to lift borrowing costs again in December.
Bengaluru :Gold prices held onto gains early on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, and as investors awaited an announcement on a new chair for the central bank later in the day.
Spot gold was up 0.3 percent to $1,277.76 per ounce at 0047 GMT. U.S. gold futures for December delivery edged up 0.1 percent to $1,278.60.
The dollar index , which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, was down 0.2 percent to 94.645.
The Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday and pointed to solid U.S. economic growth and a strengthening labor market while playing down the impact
of recent hurricanes, a sign it is on track to lift borrowing costs again in December.
Comments