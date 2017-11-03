Gold rises

Bengaluru :Gold prices held onto gains early on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, and as investors awaited an announcement on a new chair for the central bank later in the day.

Spot gold was up 0.3 percent to $1,277.76 per ounce at 0047 GMT. U.S. gold futures for December delivery edged up 0.1 percent to $1,278.60.

The dollar index , which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, was down 0.2 percent to 94.645.

The Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday and pointed to solid U.S. economic growth and a strengthening labor market while playing down the impact

of recent hurricanes, a sign it is on track to lift borrowing costs again in December.