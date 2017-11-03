Dollar retreats

TOKYO: The dollar pulled back from a 3-1/2-month high versus the yen and also fell back against the euro on Thursday, sagging ahead of a U.S. tax bill that will be unveiled after a one-day delay.

The dollar slipped 0.25 percent to 113.920 yen. It had gained about 0.5 percent overnight and approached 114.450, its highest level since July 11 set on Friday, underpinned by upbeat U.S. data and enhanced prospects for a December interest rate hike.

The Fed left interest rates unchanged as widely expected, but further sharpened expectations for a year-end rate hike by highlighting "solid" economic growth and a strengthening labour market.

Thursday´s robust U.S. ADP private employment report was the latest in a list of strong indicators that have backed the Fed´s quest to normalise monetary policy. The dollar´s advance, however, was curtailed as other factors pertaining to U.S. fiscal and monetary policy came into focus.

"The dollar was buoyed by the Fed´s statement but the impact was limited as the decision and its statements produced little surprise," said Shin Kadota, senior strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.