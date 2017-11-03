Rupee flat

The rupee ended flat on Thursday due to dull dollar demand in the forex market, dealers said. The rupee closed at 105.38 against the dollar, down a single paisa as compared to the previous level of 105.36 in the interbank market.

Currency dealers see the rupee / dollar parity to remain stable at 105.35/40 due to improvement in the supply of the greenback in the market. In the open market, the rupee remained steady at 107.60/90 against the dollar.