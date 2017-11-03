Fri November 03, 2017
Business

November 3, 2017

Rupee flat

The rupee ended flat on Thursday due to dull dollar demand in the forex market, dealers said. The rupee closed at 105.38 against the dollar, down a single paisa as compared to the previous level of 105.36 in the interbank market.

Currency dealers see the rupee / dollar parity to remain stable at 105.35/40 due to improvement in the supply of the greenback in the market. In the open market, the rupee remained steady at 107.60/90 against the dollar.

