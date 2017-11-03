Palm oil gains

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures on Thursday held on to the previous day´s gains, borrowing support from soyoil prices and stronger exports in October, as traders awaited cues from an industry conference.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.11 percent at 2,840 ringgit ($672.03) a tonne at the midday break. It gained 0.8 percent on Wednesday. Traded volumes stood at 10,375 lots of 25 tonnes each at the break on Thursday.

"Palm is up on higher soybean oil on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT)," said a Kuala Lumpur-based futures trader. The December soybean oil contract on the CBOT rose 0.5 percent on Thursday.