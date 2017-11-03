Stocks inch up as valuations lure bargain-hunters

Stocks made modest gains on Thursday in a volatile trade as investors indulged in a burst of bargain hunting after steep losses earlier in the week, dealers said.

Analysts said equities hit the brakes after previous day’s sharp bounce and closed little changed as mid day gains that pushed benchmark higher by 1.0 percent were wiped on profit-taking.

“Stocks struggled to find any clear direction at the opening and traded volatile on lacklustre activity, as politics topped headlines and kept most participants at bay, ” said an analyst at Elixir Securities said

The Pakistan Stock Exchange benchmark KSE-100 shares index gained 0.11 percent or 45.23 points to close at 40,498.87 points. KSE-30 shares index gained 0.41 percent or 83.31 points to close at 20,597.71 points. As many as 364 scrips were active of which 104 advanced, 242 declined and 18 remained unchanged.

The ready market volumes stood at 116.556 million shares as compared with the turnover of 116.691 million shares a day earlier.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said gains were led by selected oil, banking and auto stocks amid surging global crude prices, upbeat CPI inflation data and investor interest on renewed foreign inflows.

“Revision in local petroleum prices and institutional support in insurance scrips after new SBP rules on dollar denominated insurance policies supporting forex reserves and companies gaining from regulatory duties supported in the index.”

Thereafter, oils along with select notable names across cements, fertilizers and sideboards posted modest gains on reported institutional interest. Index, however, couldn't sustain intra-day gains for long and succumbed to profit-taking at highs where barring oils all sectors finished the day lower.

Major support to index came from Oil and Gas Development Company (up 4.5 percent) and Pakistan Petroleum (up 4.8 percent) that cumulatively contributed 170 positive points to index.

Going forward, analysts see volatile trading with index likely consolidating in a range of 500 points and holding the 40,000 level.

Companies reflecting highest gains include Atlas Honda up Rs26.71 to close at Rs561.06/share and Mari Petroleum up Rs24.33 to close at Rs1,545.43/share. Companies reflecting most losses include Khyber Tobacco down Rs77.16 to close at Rs1,466.12/share and Pakistan Tobacco down Rs73.68 to end at Rs1,400.07/share.

Highest volumes were witnessed in Pak Elektron with a turnover of 9.96 million shares. The scrip shed Rs2.6 to close at Rs56.12/share. TRG Pakistan was second with a turnover of 9.419 million shares. It shed Rs1.54 to close at Rs31.66/share.

Azgard Nine was third with a turnover of 7.92 million shares. It shed 88 paisas to finish at Rs12.24/share.