Forex reserves fall to $19.842bln

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell to $19.842 billion during the week ended October 27 from $19.902 billion a week ago, the central bank said on Thursday. The forex reserves held by the SBP dropped $95 million on external debt servicing and other official payments. The central bank’s reserves stood at $13.846 billion as compared to $13.942 billion during the previous week. However, the forex reserves of commercial banks rose slightly to $5.996 billion against $5.960 billion a week ago.
