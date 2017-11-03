Customs to launch e-payment system in December

KARACHI: An e-payment module, co-developed by Pakistan Customs and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), will go online by next month, a top official said on Thursday.

“The online facility will be operational by early December 2017 for payment of customs duty through SBP’s designated banks,” Shehnaz Maqbool, Collector, Model Customs Collectorate (MCC) Appraisement – West, said in a meeting at Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) office.

“The system for payment of duty would be available around the clock and seven days a week.” Shehnaz said the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), SBP and 1-Link on October 02, 2017 had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop a mechanism enabling public to pay taxes and customs duty using internet banking or ATMs.

“Using this system the taxpayers can make payments from anywhere,” she said adding,” Currently two booths of the SBP, one at Custom House, Karachi and other at the SBP Head Office were collecting payments.”

The collector said that Pakistan Customs had made great strides towards duty payment system in order to facilitate the taxpayers. “At present only one branch of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) is receiving payments for duty and taxes on foreign trade,” she said and added that discussions were underway with the NBP to add branches for collection.

Shehnaz added that the online system was also being developed by the NBP for the purpose. On the issues raised by the members of FPCCI regarding charges collected by shipping companies/agents, she said the shipping industry was unregulated and there should be laws for them. “The existing licensing laws cannot stop malpractices of those companies and Pakistan Customs was unable to interfere in the pricing policies of shipping companies/agents” she added.

Shehnaz further said during the last two years the collectorate had improved the clearance process, resulting in the clearance through green channel from 30 percent to 50 percent. “Pakistan Customs is further improving Risk Management System (RMS) to add the clean importers into the green channel list,” she added.

Earlier, Saqib Fayyaz Magoon, vice president FPCCI, said more transparency was required in the department to eliminate corruption and improve ease of doing business.

“The government could not stop smuggling through fiscal measures. The high rate of regulatory duty on luxury items and non-essential items will find illegal channels resulting revenue loss for the national exchequer,” Magoon added.

Shakeel Dhingrah, chairman FPCCI standing committee on FBR, said a committee should be formed within the FBR for reviewing regulatory duty. “The addition of certain raw materials in the list will increase the manufacturing cost and make imported goods cheaper,” Dhingrah added.

He pointed out that gap in withholding tax on imported goods for industrialists and commercial importers should be reduced as it was encouraging flying invoices and illegal means for obtaining refunds.

Arshad Jamal, chairman, FPCCI standing committee on customs, claimed the FBR had rejected the idea of imposing regulatory duty. “The FBR’s impression of levy on only 26 items was totally wrong as SRO 1035 envisaged regulatory duty on 731 items,” Jamal asserted and added that the FPCCI committee would soon submit its proposals to FBR to review the list.