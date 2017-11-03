Puma Energy concludes 51 percent stake acquisition in Admore

KARACHI: Puma Energy, the globally integrated midstream and downstream energy company, concluded a joint venture agreement with the Chishti Group to acquire 51 percent interest in Admore Gas Pvt. Ltd. (Admore).

The agreement was first announced on the 25 August, while its closing took place on 31 October, a statement said on Thursday. The new company will be called Puma Energy Pakistan (Private) Ltd.

The acquisition will bring lubricants, convenience stores and fuel product range of Singapore-based Puma Energy to the Pakistan market through a retail network of over 470 sites nationwide.

“As Pakistan is on a firm growth trajectory, growth which will place increasing demands on the downstream oil sector, it was a natural progression for Puma Energy to expand into the region as our proven business model can deliver value to customers and shareholders alike,” Puma Energy’s Chief Executive Officer Pierre Eladari said in a statement.