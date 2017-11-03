Post MSCI inclusion: Over 300 foreign portfolio investors open accounts at PSX

KARACHI: More than 300 foreign institutional investors have opened their accounts with the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) after the bourse’s inclusion into MSCI emerging market (EM) index in May, but they are awaiting politico-economic dusts to settle to tap on inflows, a top official said on Thursday.

Haroon Askari, acting managing director of PSX said institutional investors from across the world opened their accounts in Pakistan through shares custodian National Clearing Company of Pakistan.

“It’s been just four months since PSX was included in MSCI EM Index and the new clients are not in a hurry to buy Pakistan. But, they will,” Askari said, addressing the Jang Forum.

After a gap of nine years, PSX was upgraded to the Morgan Stanley Emerging Market (MSCI) emerging market status in May this year, opening its door to global investors that track the index with $1.4 to 1.7 trillion in hands.

The country remained part of the MSCI EM Index between 1994 and 2008,

but investors exit resulted in the demotion of the stock market to the MSCI standalone index first, followed by its inclusion in the MSCI frontier markets, one notch below EM status.

Analysts were expecting passive flows of approximately $300 million following the restoration of the status. But, the benchmark KSE-100 index has declined more than 20 percent from its peak of 53,000 points in May, while $22 billion has been sliced from market capitalisation since then.

“Due to the prevailing economic and political uncertainty, these foreign investors are waiting for the right time to invest,” PSX head said. “If they invest now and the market grows 10 percent in a couple of months and rupee devalues 10 percent they would remain at zero. No fund manager wants that.”

Askari said the authorities must take appropriate measures.

Analysts favour the exchange rate rationalisation.

Many global institutional investors use different MSCI indexes such as frontier, emerging, China and US markets to create balanced portfolios to generate maximum returns while keeping in view their overall risk appetite.

The bourse’s chief said international institutions and rating agencies projected Pakistan’s growth at around 5.7 percent in the next three years.

Corporate profitability is growing and economic indicators are stable. “Pakistan’s growth is intact and once the political uncertainty eases and current account deficit is dealt with, funds will start flowing as PSX is trading at a 40 percent discount to its peers,” he said.

Muzammil Aslam, chief executive officer at EFG Hermes Pakistan attributed a 20 percent decline in stock market to adjustment subsequent to PSX upgrade.

“International fund managers tracking various indices make allocations in November and December every year and Pakistan is likely to get its share,” Aslam said.

He added that several brokerage houses are organising road shows abroad to attract investments.

Aslam said economic uncertainty followed Nawaz Sharif’s ouster from

the primer ship in July as the country’s entire financial system was paralysed and there is still uncertainty regarding the finance minister’s office.

Pakistan’ current account deficit widened to $3.55 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2017/18 as compared to $1.63 billion a year ago. Director Research Samiullah Tariq at Arif Habib Limited said there is no liquidity crunch as corporate profitability is increasing, but political noise pushed investors backwards.