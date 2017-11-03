IMF for reforms to promote financial technologies

KARACHI: Financial technology start-ups are gaining momentum in Pakistan, but further reforms are needed to close gaps in the regulatory, consumer protection, and cyber security frameworks, International Monetary Fund (IMF) said.

Financial technology firms, also known as Fintech, are helping government in expanding outreach of financial inclusion through innovative mobile apps and desktop platforms.

“Fintech has the ability to address the critical challenges of enhancing financial inclusion, inclusive growth, and economic diversification through innovations that help extend financial services to the large unbanked populations, and facilitate alternative funding sources for small and medium-sized enterprises,” IMF said in a latest Middle East and Central Asia Regional Economic Outlook report.

The Fund said Fintech could make an important contribution to financial stability by harnessing technology for regulatory compliance and risk management, and can facilitate trade and remittances by providing efficient and cost-effective mechanisms for cross-border payments.

Number of banked individuals increased to 16 percent of the country’s population last year and the central bank envisaged to increase the financial access to 50 percent by 2020. “To unlock this potential, further reforms are needed to… improve the business environment, information communication technology infrastructure, and financial literacy,” IMF said.

Over the last few years, a couple of Fintech verticals started operation in Pakistan. Some of them got attention of venture capital funds because of their laden potential.

Finja, which launched its mobile wallet, raised $1.5 million in Series A funding from different investment funds, led by Stockholm Stock Exchange-listed Vostok Emerging Finance. Likewise, CreditFix also managed to secure $100,000.

Keenu, a brand of United Mobile, is also disrupting financial sector through a local payment gateway. A couple of others, including KarloCompare.com.pk, Oneload, Urdubit, Invoice Wakalah, UniKrew and Agrigate are some newbie in this cyberspace.

Absence of payment gateways, which could allow cross-border ecommerce, keeps detaching Pakistan from the global digital economy. While e-payment accounts for lowest two percent of online shopping volume, local consumers could not make online buying from Amazon or other electronic retailers. The Fund said the use of electronic payments can improve the efficiency of government operations.

IMF said Internet penetration is limited in Pakistan, “but telecommunication companies have entered the marketplace and are providing mobile payment services.” Broadband penetration is gradually increasing in the country with over 25 percent of population having access to internet, bolstered by fast emergence of 3G and 4G connectivity, according to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority.