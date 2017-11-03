Govt set to approve wheat export of two million tons to cut surplus stock

LAHORE: Government is likely to approve export of two million tonnes of wheat in a next couple of days as the grain surplus stock has piled up to nine million tonnes, officials said on Thursday.

The officials said the policymakers initially showed reluctance in giving a nod to wheat export through land routes due to allegation of malpractice.

“But, now the government is seriously considering to allow wheat export through land route,” a top official said on condition of anonymity. “The primary reason is to get rid of huge wheat stock available with the public sector departments.” Industry sources said government is weighing a proposal to export 1.5 million tonnes of wheat through sea routes.

The government is ready to pay $170 per tonne in export subsidy to traders instead of $150/tonne. The federal and a respective provincial government will bear half of the subsidy, they added.

The sources said there is a second proposal of exporting 0.5 million tonnes wheat through land route to Afghanistan. The government is considering an export subsidy of $120/tonne on the proposed quantity as proposed by the Pakistan Flour Mills Association.

Government sets wheat production target at 26.46 million tonnes for the winter crop season of 2017/18, a little over output of 26.38 million tonnes last year.

A senior official of the Punjab Food Department, however, said the entire process of according an approval to wheat export has already been delayed to a great extent.

“I believe only around one million tonnes of wheat could be exported by the end of current season,” the official said. “Owing to procedural delays, logistic issues and port handling constraints, only about half of the total targeted volume could be exported by March 2018.”

Under the last year’s wheat trade policy, around 0.95 million tonnes of wheat was exported to Afghanistan. An estimate said Pakistan presently has about nine million tonnes of surplus wheat stocks, while exports have virtually come to standstill since March due to lack of policy guidelines.

Punjab has around six million tonnes of surplus wheat, while Sindh holds 1.7 million tonnes in addition to stock of around 1.8 million tonnes available with the Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation.

Currently, no wheat export policy exists in the country. The previous wheat export policy expired on August 31, but it was extended for certain quota till October 31. With the start of November, effectively there is no export policy in place

Meanwhile, Punjab Food Department has started releasing wheat to flour mills at an issue price of Rs1,300 per 40 kilogramme. Sources said a very low quantity of wheat is being lifted from godowns due to a lukewarm response of flourmill owners.

A flourmill owner said there is already a glut in wheat market and that is why private parties are reluctant to buy official wheat. He was also wary of the issuance price fixed by the provincial food department for the current 2017/18 season. “The issue price should have been fixed at Rs1,225/maund if government seriously wants to dispose heaps of wheat stocks,” he said.