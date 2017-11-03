Privatisation Commission seeks govt nod to sell loss-making power firms

ISLAMABAD: Privatisation Commission will seek the government’s approval to privatise three state-owned power companies as circular debt in energy sector’s chain ballooned to Rs450 billion.

Privatisation Commission’s board in a meeting on Thursday decided that it would propose the government to approve privatisation of Northern Power Generation Company Limited, Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Limited and Islamabad Electric Supply Company Limited as strategic sale.

Danyal Aziz, minister for privatisation, Irfan Ali, secretary of Privatisation Division and other officials attended the meeting.

The board was informed about the volume and nature of losses being accrued in power generation and distribution companies. Officials told the meeting the volume of circular debt has already reached Rs450 billion and is likely to rise more, making it all the more important to improve the efficiency of the power generation and distribution companies.

The board extended its approval to initiate next steps for the privatisation of Small and Medium Enterprise Bank and Heavy Electrical Complex. It was hoped that privatisation of the entities would soon take place to facilitate their improvements.

The privatisation commission board also decided to work out a detailed plan to suggest a way forward regarding hiring of financial advisors to divest government of Pakistan’s shares in Mari Petroleum Company Limited.

The board was apprised about the progress in proposed privatisation of Pakistan Steel Mills. Privatisation minister said government wants Pakistan Steel Mills to be privatised at the earliest, to put a halt to continued losses being accrued to the national exchequer.

“The government has taken steps to pay the salaries to more than 12,000 employees of the steel mills,” Aziz, who is also the commission’s chairman, said in a statement. Privatisation minister said the commission planned to settle the liabilities of Pakistan Steel Mills as approved by the board and cabinet committee on privatisation, in consultation with Sui Southern Gas Company and National Bank of Pakistan.

The board’s members extended their suggestions and assured the commission of their continued support to resolve the issues, enabling Pakistan Steel Mills to be privatised at the earliest.

Aziz hoped that the commission and board members would jointly work to steer the government’s privatisation agenda towards the right direction for achievement of goals of efficiency and stability in state-owned entities.

The meeting also deliberated the prospects of privatisation of Pakistan International Airlines Corporation (PIACL).

The board said PIACL’s privatisation has become difficult in the wake of a recent legislation that has barred transfer of 51 percent government’s shares and management to the investors.

It decided to approach the government to clarify whether privatisation for PIACL is an option or not. If government has an intention to privatise PIACL, then amendment in the current legislation will be proposed to kick off the privatisation process, according to the board.

The privatisation commission board constituted committees to resolve outstanding administrative and financial issues. The meeting ended with the resolve to meet again in the near future to see the implementation of decisions taken in the meeting.